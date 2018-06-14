Roger Federer battles to victory on return

Stuttgart : Roger Federer was made to battle after a losing first set as the Swiss star made his long-awaited return to tennis today with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 defeat of Mischa Zverev at the Stuttgart Cup. The world number two shook off the rust against his German opponent after a poor start, breaking twice in the second and third sets to earn victory in 93 minutes.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner, who exited in his opening match at the grass court season curtain-raiser a year ago to friend Tommy Haas, can displace Rafael Nadal from the world’s top ranking spot if he reaches Sunday’s final.

“I’m happy to have won a match after losing my last two [Indian Wells, Miami in March],” Federer said after completing a victory.