Rodina humbles Keys

Russian qualifier stuns tenth seed to seal maiden last-16 berth at the Wimbledon

London : Serena Williams’s chances of winning an eighth Wimbledon and 24th Grand Slam title were boosted Friday when Madison Keys became the seventh top 10 seed to be eliminated. Tenth seed Keys, who had made at least the quarter-finals of her last three majors, lost in the third round 7-5, 5-7, 6-4 to Russian qualifier Evgeniya Rodina, ranked 120th in the world.

She joins defending champion Garbine Muguruza, world number two Caroline Wozniacki, two-time champion Petra Kvitova and US Open winner Sloane Stephens in falling in the first week.

Keys lost nine games on the trot from 5-2 up in the first set to 0-4 down in the second. She rallied to level the third-round match before Rodina sealed a maiden place in the last 16 of a major.

Keys fired 15 aces in the match but also committed 48 unforced errors. “I have played the qualies and three matches this week which were all three sets,” said 29-year-old Rodina.

“She hits the ball so hard. I am a little surprised that I won, I was a little bit lucky today.”

German fourth seed Alexander Zverev made the third round, seeing off Taylor Fritz of the United States 6-4, 5-7, 6-7 (0/7), 6-1, 6-2 and faces Latvian qualifier Ernests Gulbis for a spot in the last 16. Zverev had trailed two sets to one when his tie with Fritz was halted due to darkness on Thursday.

But the 21-year-old raced away with the last two sets in Friday’s bright sunshine.

Russia’s Ekaterina Makarova defied second round victim Wozniacki’s churlish prediction that she wouldn’t progress further in the tournament by reaching the last 16.

Makarova, who made the quarter-finals four years ago, beat a weary-looking Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic 4-6, 6-1, 6-4. She next faces Italy’s Camila Giorgi who saved a match point to beat Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic 3-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-2. Giorgi last made the fourth round six years ago.

South Africa’s Kevin Anderson, seeded eight, swept past Germany’s Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3 7-5 7-5 on the back of 22 aces and 42 winners.

Meanwhile, India’s Rohan Bopanna and his French partner Edouard Roger-Vasselin crashed out after they retired mid-way from their second round contest

against Frederik Nielsen Joe Salisbury.

The 14th seeds were trailing 4-6 6-7(4) 1-2 when they conceded their second round match as Bopanna suffered an injury. They had lost at the same stage here last

year as well.