Ritu Bhogat bags silver at U-23 Senior World Wrestling Championship

Warsaw: Female wrestler Ritu Phogat bagged the silver medal in U-23 Senior World Wrestling Championship being held at Poland. Phogat defeated Bulgarian Wrestler Selishka by 4-2 points in the quarterfinal and defeated Chinese Wrestler Jiang Zhu by 4-3 points in the semifinal.

In Gold Medal bout, Ritu Phogat, unfortunately, lost the bout from Turkish Wrestler Demirhan by 4-4 points. Ritu had recently won the National championship in Indore. In May, Phogat won a bronze medal at the Asian Championships.