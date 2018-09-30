Rishabh Thakkar, Sparsh Pherwani in snooker final

Pune: Rishabh Thakkar and Sparsh Pherwani, both from Mumbai worked their into the final of the Maharashtra State Senior Snooker & Billiards Selection (leg-1) Championship 2018. In a tense and nerve-wracking semi-final contest, Thakkar put up a doughty performance to dash the aspirations of compatriot Mukund Bharadia by scraping to a close 4-3 victory in the best-of-7-frame match at the Deccan Gymkhna on Saturday.

In the other semi-final encounter, the talented Pherwani found the going tough initially against Pune’s Vignesh Sanghvi. But, the young Mumbai cueist showed great tenacity and a strong fighting spirit as he bounced back after losing the opening two frames to carve out a satisfactory 4-2 win to have a crack at becoming the Maharashtra state number one ranked snooker player. Both Thakkar and Bharadia were engaged in a grim battle for supremacy and they shared the first six frames to take the match the distance.

In the seventh frame, Thakkar was fully composed and potted steadily to pocket the frame to complete a 21-80, 70-44, 29-77, 56-30, 66-45, 33-65 and 65-28 to win to book his place in the final and stay in line of winning a grand double. Thakkar had earlier this month the Senior Billiards crown.