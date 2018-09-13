Rishabh rallies to overcome Kreishh in final

Pune : Mumbai’s talented youngster Kreishh Gurbaxani came close to winning the title. But, he was stopped in his tracks by his seasoned Mumbai opponent Rishabh Thakkar who turned things around to snatch a 4-2 victory in the Senior Billiards best-of-7-frames (race to 150 points) final of the Maharashtra State Senior Snooker & Billiards Selection (leg-1) Championship.

The 14-year-old Khar Gymkhana cueist Kreishh who was on a good winning streak once again started with a flourish by winning the opening two frames and looked like recording another decisive win in the summit clash.

However, the Otters Club player Thakkar, known for his solid fighting qualities produced a strong performance and compiled a break of 69 in winning the third frame and another fine run of 78 in the fifth before going on to win the sixth to complete a 70-150, 133-150, 150-63, 152-34, 154-83 and 150-94 victory and emerge champion.

Earlier in the semi-final, Kreishh tamed his city rival Rishabh Kumar of Garware Club House 4-0 with the frame scored reading 150-77, 150-93, 150-97, 150-97. Kreishh had made breaks of 48, 60 and 67 which shaped his success, while Kumar two half century efforts of 51 and 56.

In the second semi-final, Thakkar staved off a late charge from Vishal Madan also of Mumbai 4-3 (150(94)- 80, 150(77)- 144, 150-109, 149-150(56), 92-150, 94-150, 150(79)-73).

Results (Final): Rishabh Thakkar (Mumbai) beat Kreishh Gurbaxani (Mumbai) 4-1 (70-150, 133-150, 150(69)-63, 152-34, 154(78)-83, 150-94).

Semi-finals: Kreishh Gurbaxani (Mumbai) beat Rishabh Kumar (Mumbai) 4-0 (150-77(51), 150(48)-93(56), 150(60)-97, 150(67)-97); Rishabh Thakkar (Mumbai) beat Vishal Madan (Mumbai) 4-3 (150(94)- 80, 150(77)- 144, 150-109, 149-150(56), 92-150, 94-150, 150(79)-73).