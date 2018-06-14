Richard Hadlee undergoes surgery to treat cancer 

Wellington : Former New Zealand cricketer Sir Richard Hadlee has recently underwent a surgery to remove a tumour. Confirming the news, New Zealand Cricket on behalf of Hadlee’s wife Lady Dianne Hadlee said that the former player was last month diagnosed with bowel cancer, but he is now recovering well following an operation to cure the tumour.

“Last month, Richard had a routine, 3-year colonoscopy, and we discovered that he has bowel cancer. He has since had an operation to remove the tumour. This operation went extremely well and he has made an excellent recovery from surgery,” ESPNcricinfo quoted the statement, as saying.

Lady Dianne also added that her husband would now undergo further treatment in the form of chemotherapy as a safeguard.

“It is expected that, in time, he will have a full recovery,” the statement said.

Hadlee took a total of 431 Test wickets – a world record at the time of his retirement for most wickets in the longest format of the game— in 86 matches.