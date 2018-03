Mumbai : Prolific striker Reuben Fernandes continued with his fine run of scoring form by netting a brace of goals as JMJ Sports Club recorded their second consecutive win defeating Mumbai Rush 5-1 in a Second Division play-off match of the MDFA Leagues 2017-18 and played at the St. Xavier’s ground, Parel.

Reuben (27th & 50th), Noom Rodrigues (40th), Vishal Kapse (63rd) and Melvin Barboza to seal JMJ’s victory. Nitin Gokhale got the lone goal for the losers.