Resilient FC Mumbaikars rally to tame Warriors 3-1

Mumbai: Football Club of Mumbaikars exhibited plenty of resilience and strong fighting qualities as they recovered from 0-1 first half deficit and struck three times in the second period to clinch a deserving 3-1 win against Mumbai Warriors SC in the opening match of the AIFF Under-15 Youth League 2017-18 and played under lights at the Cooperage ground, late on Friday evening. Mumbai Warriors took the lead when Jordan Soans scored the first goal of the match in the 31st minute. But, Mumbaikars after a pep from coach Jaywant Pathak at the interval returned a transformed side and pumped in three goals to run away with the match. Mumbaikars in the next round will play against PIFA Colaba today.