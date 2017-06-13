Report on BCCI’s meeting with PCB to be discussed in SGM

Kolkata : Besides discussing the Justice R.M. Lodha Committee reforms and how much of them have been implemented by the state associations, the BCCI Special General Meeting (SGM) on June 26 will also focus on the report on the May 29 meeting with the Pakistan Cricket Board in Dubai.

In a letter sent to all state associations, a copy of which is with IANS, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) acting President C.K. Khanna said the meeting which will take place in Mumbai will have in its seven-point agenda the outcome of the meeting with PCB scheduled to resolve the issues between the two boards.

According to the ICC Future Tours Programme, the Indian cricket team is slated to play arch-rivals Pakistan, whom they recently beat in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy, in a bilateral series later this year.