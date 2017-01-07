Renshaw out of 3rd test with concussion

Sydney: Australia’s Matt Renshaw has been ruled out for the remainder of the third Test against Pakistan due to concussion after being hit on the helmet twice in three days at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Renshaw, fielding at short leg, was struck on the top of his helmet from a powerful sweep shot by Sarfraz Ahmed on Thursday. The 20-year-old was examined by team doctor Peter Brukner and initially he continued, but left the field an over later due to a headache. Renshaw was also struck while batting on Tuesday, as a Mohammad Amir short-pitched ball struck him on the helmet grille. Renshaw received treatment on the field before he carried on and scored 184 for his maiden test century.