Referees watching slow motion videos flash more red cards
London : Football referees penalise players more severely when watching the action in slow motion compared to real time, according to a study.
This is the first time that the impact of slow motion video on decision making has been studied in sports referees and it is timely given the current debate on video assistant refereeing (VAR), which will be used in the World Cup in Russia.
Researchers from the University of Leuven in Belgium studied the response of 88 elite football referees to video clips of a foul warranting a yellow card.
They found no significant difference in the accuracy of a referee’s decision about whether a foul had occurred or not, with slow-motion videos (63 per cent accurate) compared to the real-time videos (61 per cent accurate).
However, the judgement of intention or force behind a foul differed. More red cards were given by referees watching in slow motion compared to those watching real time video playbacks.
“Our results suggest that slow motion can increase the severity of a judgement of intention, making the difference between perceiving an action as careless (no card), reckless (yellow card) or with excessive force (red card),” said Jochim Spitz, a professor at the University of Leuven.
“The finding that referees were more likely to make more severe decisions following slow motion replays, is an important consideration for developing guidelines for the implementation of VAR in football leagues worldwide,” Spitz said.
The study, published in the journal Cognitive Research: Principles and Implications, concluded that although slow motion playback could be a useful tool in assessing some decisions, such as off-side and determining the exact impact of a contact, it may not be the best tool for decisions that involve judging human behaviour and intention.