Record-breaker Virat Kohli: 7 record feats of Indian captain at Wankhede in his 200th ODI

Mumbai: Skipper Virat Kohli made it a memorable 200th ODI with a record breaking century in demanding conditions to guide India to respectable 280 for 8 against New Zealand in the opening encounter of the three- match series, here today.

Kohli mixed caution with aggression hitting 121 off 125 balls his 31st hundred in the 50-over format, that took him past former Australian captain Ricky Ponting as the second highest ton-getter in this format.

Only Sachin Tendulkar with 49 hundreds is ahead of him.