Record-breaker Virat Kohli: 7 record feats of Indian captain at Wankhede in his 200th ODI

Mumbai: Skipper Virat Kohli made it a memorable 200th ODI with a record breaking century in demanding conditions to guide India to respectable 280 for 8 against New Zealand in the opening encounter of the three- match series, here today.
Kohli mixed caution with aggression hitting 121 off 125 balls his 31st hundred in the 50-over format, that took him past former Australian captain Ricky Ponting as the second highest ton-getter in this format.
Only Sachin Tendulkar with 49 hundreds is ahead of him.
The list of records Kohli broke in his 200th ODI
-
01
Hundred in 200th game
Only second player to score a hundred in his 200th ODI after AB de Villiers
-
02
2nd in the list
Virat Kohli now ranks 2nd in ODI list for most 100s, Ricky pointing slipped to number, Sachin tops the list with 49 ODI hundreds
-
03
1000 ODI runs against New Zealand
Surpassed 1000 ODI runs against New Zealand, 6th Indian batsman to do so.
-
04
Surpassed Azharuddin
Virat also became Indian captain with most ODI runs in a calendar year, he left Mohammed Azaharuddin behind.
-
05
Joins Sourav for most hundreds in a calendar year
Joins Sourav Ganguly scoring five ODI hundreds in a calendar year.
-
06
3rd Indian batsman to score a century at Wankhede
Kohli is only the third Indian batsman, and the second captain, to score an ODI century at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Only Mohammad Azharuddin and Tendulkar had a hundred there before today.
-
07
Kohli's ton in a losing cause
This match is the first instance of India losing an ODI at home despite a Virat Kohli century.