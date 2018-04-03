Real Sporting downs Almeria

Malaga : Real Sporting, thanks to its away 3-1 triumph over Almeria, took another decisive step toward ascending to Spain’s First Division, while its rivals could not overcome their problems and remain close to relegation.

The Gijon team notched its sixth consecutive Second Division win on Sunday against an Almeria virtually devoid of offensive ideas and play-making, although the home squad also suffered from sheer bad luck and found itself unable to capitalise on the admittedly few scoring chances that came its way, reports Efe.

Just nine minutes into the match, it was Michael Santos scoring for the visitors but it wasn’t until quite late in the game that Hernan Santana got Real Sporting on the board again in the 78th minute and Jony put a superfluous touch on the match in the 89th minute with a third tally.