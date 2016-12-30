RCF Colony Boys present Rs one lakh to ex-India boxing champ Kaur Singh

Mumbai : It was the perfect setting to the recently concluded 7th edition of the Deserve Builder & Developers-RCF Premier Cup Football Tournament, which was conducted at the RCF Colony ground, Chembur. The organizers, RCF Colony Boys Krida and Sanskrutik Mandal as a very noble gesture honoured a forgotten sports hero from the country.

Keeping with their tradition, this year the RCF Colony Boys felicitated former Indian boxing champion and Olympian Kaur Singh, who is also the recipient of the Arjuna and Padmashree awards. The RCF Colony Boys Krida & Sanskrutik Mandal presented the Punjab boxer with a cheque of Rs one lakh, mementos and gifts. Kaur was the Guest of Honour and spent a couple of days in Mumbai, with all expenses taken care of by the Colony Boys.

Despite bringing laurels for the country, Kaur is still awaiting the cash amount he was promised by the government after winning the 1982 Asian Games Gold medal 34 years ago. As a result, Kaur dissuaded his children from taking to sports as a career because of the government’s apathy and lackadaisical treatment meted out to the sportspersons.

The sturdily built Kaur was the National champion for five years till 1983. He also boxed his way to six gold medals in the international competitions, including the Asian Games of 1982. Kaur Singh managed to win two bouts in the Los Angeles Olympics before losing the third match.