Ravichandran Ashwin @300: Match winner par excellence or rank turner specialist?

Sri Lanka’s tour of India reached a new low when islanders suffered a traumatising defeat by an innings and 239 runs (biggest for SL) against a professional Indian side, which over the past couple of years have been very difficult to beat, especially in sub-continental conditions. The contest at Nagpur saw captain Virat Kohli struck his fifth double century (213) and rest of the job was done by spin twins Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin to annihilate Sri Lanka.

During the course of the match in the second innings, when Lankan tail ender Lahiru Gamage was castled by Ashwin, the lanky off-spinner from Tamil Nadu became the fastest bowler (in terms of matches) to pick up 300 Test wickets. Ashwin completed the landmark in just 54 matches beating the record of former Australian pacer Dennis Lillee (56 matches) and all this after making his debut in late 2011 against West Indies at Delhi. Ashwin has been setting trends ever since his debut and in just over six years, he has already taken 26 five-wicket hauls and seven 10-wicket hauls.

So, where does Ashwin stand among the greats of the game? Whenever a conversation about spin comes up, we straight away talk about the holy trinity of Anil Kumble (619 wickets in 132 matches), Shane Warne (708 wickets in 145 matches) and Muttiah Muralitharan (800 wickets in 133 matches). Every spinner was different as Warne was a maverick and a freak, Kumble relied on hard work and grit and Murali was in a league of his own (some would say a chucker), but the common thing about all the twirlers was their ability to impact games by picking up wickets in truckloads and winning matches for their respective teams. Ashwin has still a long way to go before we compare him with the greats of the game, but he has a natural talent and supreme confidence and most importantly he believes himself.

The critics of Ashwin and yes there are plenty of them (including Harbhajan Singh) will harp on the fact that Ashwin only picks up wickets on underprepared pitches (rank turners) and 80% of his wickets are in sub-continental conditions and his record in South Africa, England, Australia and New Zealand is quite mediocre. The naysayers are right when they point out to the fact that Ashwin has been rather average in overseas conditions, but every bowler across era have dominated in home conditions and the record in away conditions is not great. Ashwin has only played a handful of matches in away conditions and when India next travels abroad, the performances will no doubt see a sharp rise. The contemporaries of Ashwin, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Rangana Herath, Nathan Lyon all have a rather skewed record in home conditions and singling out Ashwin doesn’t serve any purpose.

Here’s video of Ashwin’s top 10 magic deliveries in Test cricket

One constant criticism that Ashwin faces is his record in away numbers and numbers back that up with Ash picking up only 84 wickets in 20 matches out of 300 and the away wickets only count to 28 percent of wickets. Ashwin has zero wickets in South Africa (solitary Test; Johannesburg, 2013), three wickets in England (two matches) and has 21 wickets in Australia in six matches at an average of close to 55. The anomaly with this numbers is that the sample size is too small and these numbers tell the half story as Ashwin had just started his career and was still learning about his trade.

The most impressive thing about Ash is that he is a meticulous planner and has an analytical mind and is always looking out for ways to improve his game. All the variations of Ashwin (carrom ball, doosra, leg-spinner) come after tirelessly trying out in nets and is not afraid to try out new things in order to achieve success. The batting of Ashwin is quite underrated, but he already has four Test tons under his belt and gives an option to captain to try out different combinations. The bogey of picking up wickets in away conditions will be there, but Kumble and Harbhajan Singh also struggled overseas and Ashwin will be rather harshly (Indian nature) judged by his numbers overseas rather than being a proven and thorough match winner at home.

What next for Ashwin? The important phase for Ashwin starts now as he will have to maintain his lofty standards and India very shortly will be on overseas trips and the results will be difficult to achieve in less helpful conditions and as skipper Kohli has said Ashwin might have to fight for his spot with Ravindra Jadeja depending on the conditions. Only Ashwin knows the answer whether he is a match winner or rank turner specialist and knowing the Tamil Nadu offie, it most probably is the former.