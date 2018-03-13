Rasalla powers ABHI Foundation to Senior title

Mumbai : ABHI Foundation rode on the fine hat-trick from Rahul Rasalla to tame Sea View SC 10-2 in the Senior Division final of the MHAL League 2018, and played at the MHAL-Mahindra Stadium, Churchgate on Monday.

Romesh Pillay and Ashish Urlha both scored a brace of goals, while Roshan Rathod, Aniket Mutthaiah and Ramkrishna B., all contributed with one each to help Abhi Foundation emerge champions. Sea View reduced the margin of defeat with goals from Gufran Shaikh and Kartik Raja.

The champs ABHI Foundation were presented with the Senior Division trophy and the winner’s cheque of Rs 50,000, while Sea View received a cheque of Rs 30,000. Both ABHI Foundation and Sea View have been promoted to the Super Division from next season.

Although Sea View, were a heavily depleted lot as they started without nine of their regular players, but still did well to restrict their opponents to a slender 2-1 half-time lead.

But they seemed to tire out in the later stages and conceded five goals in the final 10 minutes to succumb to a crushing defeat.

Results – Senior Div: ABHI Foundation 10 (Rahul Rasalla 1st, 38th, 69th, Roshan Rathod 23rd, Romesh Pillay 46th, 64th, Aniket Mutthaiah 54th, Ashish Urlha 59th, 60th, Ramkrishna B. 70th) beat Sea View SC 2 (Gufran Shaikh 23rd, Kartik Raja 50th).