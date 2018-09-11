Rankings: Osaka enters top-10

Madrid : Romania’s Simona Halep continued to lead Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings released on Monday, ahead of Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki.

Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka rocketed 12 spots to the seventh after claiming the US Open title on Saturday, defeating Serena Williams of the US 6-2, 6-4 in the women’s final of the season’s last Grand Slam tournament, reports Efe news.

Osaka’s victory also made her the first Japanese to win a Grand Slam title, leaving her with a record of two wins and no losses against the world’s top female tennis player, as she had previously beat Williams in the first round of the last Masters 1000 in Miami.

Sloane Stephens dropped six positions down to the ninth after being eliminated at the US Open quarter-final.