Ranji: Victories for Jharkhand, Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Punjab, HP

New Delhi : Jharkhand, Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh defeated their respective opponents to clinch victories on Day-4 of the Ranji Trophy cricket tournament on Friday.

In Group B, Jharkhand rode on brilliant unbeaten knocks from openers Ishan Kishan (46 not out) and Nazim Siddiqui (24 not out) to chase down a narrow target of 81 runs against Haryana, helping their side clinch victory by 10-wickets. Earlier in the day, Haryana were bundled to 269 runs in the second innings, reports IANS.

Meanwhile, Kerala rode on fine bowling from off-spinner Sijomon Joseph (5-84) to bundle out Rajasthan for 211 runs in Group B, sealing the match by 131 runs in Thiruvananthapuram.

In Group A, Maharashtra leg-spinner Chirag Khurana returned figures of 6-131 to dismiss Uttar Pradesh to 292 runs, helping his side clinch victory by 31 runs at the Ekana International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

In another tie from the group, Karnataka spinning duo Shreyas Gopal (4/91) and Krishnappa Gowtham (3-93) bagged seven wickets in unison to dismiss Hyderabad to 320 runs, winning the match by 59 runs at the KSCA Navule Stadium in Shimoga.

In Group D, Punjab bowlers Raghu Sharma and Vinay Choudhary bagged three-wicket each to dismiss Goa to 256, winning the match by 133 runs at the Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground in Porvorim.