Ranji players unpaid over last two seasons by BCCI

In an embarrassing news to the richest cricketing body in the world i.e. BCCI, cricketers across the country, for the second successive season, still await their BCCI-disbursed domestic cricket match fees. While most players have received part payment from state units, none of them have received the lion’s share of their annual earning drawn from 10.6 per cent of the BCCI’s total gross revenue.

This pro-rata payment depends on BCCI’s variable annual income but on an average a Ranji Trophy regular, who also plays shorter-version domestic competitions, earns Rs 12-15 lakh a year as match fees, reported The Indian Express.

The delayed payment issue arises due to the impasse between the Vinod Rai-led Committee of Administrators (CoA) and state units over implementing the Supreme Court-ordered Justice RM Lodha reforms. Another reason for the delay is the new payment plan that the CoA headed by Vinod Rai is working on. “There has been no general body meeting since the time CoA took charge. So the accounts have not been cleared and thus there is no clarity about what the players should be getting,” said an official.

As per the BCCI’s income distribution formula ensures that 26 per cent of the revenue goes to players. This is further broken into 13 per cent for international stars, 10.6 per cent for domestic players and the rest is allocated to women and junior cricketers.

“The players have not received money from the Board. I have been told players will receive their full payment once the AGM (annual general meeting) takes place. But we don’t know when the AGM will happen. As far as MCA is concerned we have paid our players what we owe them but we are yet to receive the Board’s money,” Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) joint secretary Unmesh Khanvilkar said.

The non-payment of salaries has left players — there are at least 500 first-class cricketers — restless. Mumbai captain Aditya Tare confirmed he had not received domestic match fees that he gets from the BCCI, for two years now. “As professional cricketers, we should get what we deserve at the right time. Domestic cricketers are often forgotten when it comes to payments. Very few players bag IPL contracts, which is normally sufficient for that particular season. But many who work equally hard are just playing in the domestic circuit without knowing when and what amount they will make that year,” he said.

This development of salaries not getting paid to Ranji players comes as great shock and embarrassment as the world over Indian players and the domestic system are known for being financially prosperous and in good shape. Niranjan Shah, chairman of the National Cricket Academy, said, “The COA must use their powers and pay domestic cricketers,” he said.