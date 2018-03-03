Ramos-Vinolas enters Brasil Open quarters

Sao Paulo : Top seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain progressed to the men’s singles quarter-finals at the Brasil Open tennis tournament with a straight sets victory over Brazilian Guilherme Clezar.

The World No.22 needed just an hour and 30 minutes to beat the crowd favorite 6-3, 6-4 in the ATP 250 clay-court event here on Thursday.

Ramos-Vinolas set up a clash with Chilean Nicolas Jarry, who overcame Argentinian Guido Pella 6-7, 6-4, 7-6.

Fourth-seed Gael Monfils of France defeated Argentina’s Horacio Zeballos 3-6, 6-3, 3-6 to set up a quarter-final with Brazil’s Rogerio Dutra Silva, who outclassed Nicolas Kicker of Argentina 6-4, 6-2.

The other quarter-finals will feature Leonardo Mayer of Argentina against Uruguay’s Pablo Cuevas and Italian second seed Fabio Fognini against Spain’s Guillermo Garcia-Lopez.

Wawrinka withdraws

In Lausanne, Swiss tennis player Stan Wawrinka has announced that he will not compete in the Indian Wells Masters and Miami Open tournaments to rest his injured knee and prepare for the clay-court tournaments.

“They are both amazing events but coming back from a big surgery is complicated and after having played a few tournaments I have discussed with my team that it is best for me to build on the progress and go back to practice,” said Wawrinka in a statement on Thursday.