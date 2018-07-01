Rakitic backs Neymar to regain peak form

Roschino : Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic believes Brazil talisman Neymar is on the verge of recapturing his best form after an inauspicious start.

Neymar has scored just once in Brazil’s first three matches: a stoppage-time strike in a 2-0 win over Costa Rica.

The 26-year-old missed three months with a fractured bone in his foot before the tournament and Rakitic believes his former Barcelona teammate is improving every day.

“He is among the best in the world and he is getting better during this tournament,” Rakitic told a press conference.

“You can tell he is thinking less and less about the injury and I am sure we are all going to enjoy his football during this tournament.” In addition to his lacklustre form, Neymar has been accused by sections of Brazil’s media of “playing for himself” and of seeking attention by crying on the pitch after the match against Costa Rica.

Rakitic defended Neymar and said the Paris Saint-Germain forward should not change the way he plays to please critics. “Neymar is among my favourite players in the world,” he said.

“I would always want to have him in my team. He has a special way of playing which doesn’t necessarily suit everybody, but that’s him. That’s his style and he is enjoying playing football, so he takes a lot of risks.”