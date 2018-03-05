Rajesh Pawar to feature in Mumbai T20 League

Mumbai : Former left arm spinner and current selection panel head for Mumbai U-19, Rajesh Pawar, and ex-IPL player Paul Valthaty are set to feature in the inaugural T20 Mumbai League to be held here from March 11-21.

What was surprising was Valthaty, who scored a blazing 120 off 63 balls for Kings XI Punjab against the redoubtable Chennai Super Kings in 2011 and had played for Rajasthan Royals in a couple of games in 2009, was on the Emerging and Development players list.

Valthaty, now 34, was a member of India’s U19 WC squad with Irfan Pathan and Parthiv Patel in 2002. He was snapped up by Mumbai South Central for Rs 50,000.

On the other hand, left-arm spinner Pawar had played for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy and then Baroda before his action was called “suspect”.

Pawar was chosen by the Mumbai North team for Rs 80000.