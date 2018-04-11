Jaipur: After an endless wait, cricket is finally returning to the Sawai Man Singh stadium on Wednesday. It will be a memorable day in the history of SMS Stadium and the Pink City will be cheering on some great hits and catches once again. There will be ‘Halla Bol’ once again after the long hiatus of four years. Also it makes a big day for Rajasthan Royals, who will be returning to their home turf after two years and will face Delhi Devils on Wednesday in an exciting match.

The tussle between the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) led to the discontinuation of matches in the SMS Stadium. The differences were sorted out earlier this year .

The Rajasthan Royals were banned for two years on charges of betting by their owners. The R.M. Lodha-headed Supreme court panel had also suspended RR co-owner Raj Kundra and then CSK Team Principal Gurunath Meiyappan (the son-in-law of then Board of Control for Cricket in India President N. Srinivasan) from all cricket-related activities for life.

Meanwhile all that was past and today the cricket fans of the city look excited as it is after long four years that they will be able to see the live match. Earlier, as the ground was set clear to host the matches, Rajasthan Royals vice-president Rajeev Khanna, speaking to IANS, had said “We are keen to play in Jaipur and hopefully we should if all goes well”.

Tejraj Singh, PRO, SMS Stadium was also optimistic when asked about the prospects of the stadium hosting IPL after four years. “The stadium once used to remain packed during the IPL matches. With a strength to accommodate around 25,000 people, the stadium is ready again to host IPL this time,” he added.

Special traffic arrangements have been made in the city to ensure there is no inconvenience to the people. The match starts at 8 pm however traffic will be diverted from 6 pm onwards, a police officer said.

According to met department, there are chances of wind and rain in the evening which might disturb the game.