Raina to miss CSK’s next two games owing to calf injury

Chennai : Suresh Raina will miss Chennai Super Kings’ next two games in the ongoing IPL after sustaining a calf muscle injury during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the M A Chidambaram stadium here on Wednesday.

The news was announced on CSK’s website.

The left-hander suffered the injury while taking a single off Sunil Narine’s bowling and limped off. He struggled to run subsequently and holed out off Narine’s bowling.

CSK next play Kings XI Punjab in Mohali on April 15 and Rajasthan Royals in a home game on April 20.

The team is already missing the services of all-rounder Kedar Jadhav, who was ruled out of the tournament on Monday, due to a hamstring injury sustained in the match against Mumbai Indians.

Also, South Africa captain Faf du Plessis is recovering from a slight side strain and opener Murali Vijay is finding his way back to full fitness after taking a knock in the ribs early during the pre-tournament camp, CSK batting coach Mike Hussey said at a press conference ahead of the KKR game.