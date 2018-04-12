Rain plays spoilsport

Jaipur : After getting thrashed by Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening match of the Indian Premier League 2018, Rajasthan Royals were disturbed by the rains. In their second match against Delhi Daredevils, the rains played spoilsport as it lashed the Sawai Mansigh Stadium here on Wednesday night at the time of going to the press.

The hosts were put into bat after Delhi’s captain Gautam Gambhir won the toss.

Roylas captain Ajinkya Rahane opened there innings with D’Arcy Shorts. But the duo could not give them much needed big opening partnership as Shorts, who had made a good start (6 of 3 balls, 1×4) was caught short by a direct throw from Shankar in just second over of the match.

With Shorts’ exit, high-profile all-rounder Ben Stokes came to the ground. He was looking in his element as he reached to 16 of just 12 balls with a four and a six, but Trent Boult had other ideas. A good length delivery from him, pitched outside the off, moved away just enough, to take the outside edge as Stokes was squared up. The ball flew to Pant’s left, and he took a really good catch.

Thereafter, Rahane had a good 62-run partnership with Sanju Samson, which steadied Royals innings. Samson was bowled by Nadeem for 37 and shortly, he also got rid of Rahane who had made 45 (40 balls, 5×4). Jose Buttler, who was looking a danger for Delhi, was cleaned by Mohammad Shammi. He made a quick-fire 29(18 balls, 2×4, 2×6)

While Tripathi and Gautam were fighting it out, the rain started in 18th over at 9.23 PM. The rain went on and off for some time, before it became very heavy and it continued to pour.

Rajasthan Royals

Rahane c Morris

b Nadeem……………………..45

Short run out…………………..6

Stokes c Pant b Boult……..16

Samson b Nadeem…………37

Buttler b Shami………………29

Tripathi batting……………….15

Gautam batting………………..2

Extras:(lb1, w2)………………3

Total:(17.5 overs)………153/5

Bowling: Boult 3-0-26-1, Nadeem 4-0-34-2, Morris 3-0-34-0, Shami 3.5-0-29-1, Tewatia 4-0-29-0.