Railways beat MHA in Murugappa Gold Cup hockey

Chennai : Indian Railways defeated Mumbai Hockey Association 2-1 in a Pool ‘A’ game in the 92nd All-India MCC – Murugappa Gold Cup hockey tournament here Thursday.

In a match in Pool ‘B’, Chennai Hockey Association went down 2-3 to Indian Navy.

Railways went ahead in the 15th minute through a field goal by Kunwar Dilraj Singh and held on to the lead as the teams went into the lemon break.

The Mumbai outfit equalised in the 41st minute when captain Victo Singh found the net. Ajmer Singh scored a goal in the 62nd minute to give the strong Railways team a victory.

In the CHA-Navy encounter, the latter secured the lead in the 28th minute as Rajat Sharma slotted home. The home team bounced back to level the score in the 44th minute through Veratamizhan.

The Navy team then stepped up the attack and scored two goals in the space of seven minutes to go 3-1 up. First, Rana Pratap found the neat in the 56th minute and Sahil beat the rival goalkeeper in the 63rd to put the team firmly in control.

CHA scored in the 68th minute through Shyam Kumar to reduce the margin.