Rahul Dravid likely continue as India A, U-19 coach

New Delhi: Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid is likely to extend his tenure as the coach of the India A and U-19 sides after the Board of Control for Cricket India’s (BCCI) Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) agreed to offer a fresh two-year contract extension to him.

The CAC, comprising former cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman, has said that they don’t have a problem with Dravid being given an extension and that it is now up to the BCCI to decide financial aspect.

As a result, Dravid will not have to go through an interview process again, like senior team’s head coach Anil Kumble, who has to contest again with other applicants.

However, as per a BCCI source, Dravid will to leave his Indian Premier League (IPL) contract.

The development came after Dravid sought clarity about the nature of his contract, following former CoA member Ramachandra Guha accusing him of conflict of interest, questioning as to how no person under contract with an India team, or with the NCA, could be allowed to manage an IPL franchise too.

India U-19 are slated to play two four-day matches and five one-day games against England U-19 in July.