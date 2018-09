Mumbai : Ajinkya Rahane was named on Wednesday to lead Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy limited overs tournament. Mumbai, who are placed in Elite Group ‘A’, begin their campaign against Baroda in Alur, near Bengaluru, on September 19 in the 50-over tournament.

Attacking batsman Shreyas Iyer, who was ignored by the national selectors for the Asia Cup, will be his deputy, said a release from the Mumbai Cricket Association.