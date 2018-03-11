Rahane, Ganguly confident of Team India doing well in England

Mumbai : Ajinkya Rahane feels that India’s stupendous bowling performance in South Africa will be a big boost to team’s confidence ahead of their gruelling five-Test tour of England.

“Definitely, we all do believe that we have the team that can do well in South Africa, Australia, New Zealand and England. It is important to start well. The preparations part will be really important as it will provide us with the momentum,” Rahane said at the India Today Conclave here.

“Taking 60 wickets in South Africa was unbelievable. The way our fast bowlers and spinners bowled, we all believe that we can do well.”

He said there was an opportunity for him to become a hero after the third Test in Johannesburg and he was happy to have delivered.

Echoing similar views, former India captain Sourav Ganguly also believes that the team now has potent enough bowling attack to win matches abroad.

“You have got Bhuvanshwar Kumar, (Jasprit) Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and sitting out, there is Ishant Sharma,” Ganguly said.