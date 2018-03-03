Rafael Nadal pulls out of Indian Wells and Miami

California: World No 2 Rafael Nadal has pulled out of this month’s ATP Masters events in Miami and Indian Wells owing to hip injury. The Spaniard had earlier also withdrawn from this week’s Acapulco Open in Mexico after a recurrence of the injury.

The same injury also forced the 31-year-old to pull out of the Australian Open. “I’m sorry to write this, but my worst possible scenario has been confirmed. The injury I suffered during training right before Acapulco is in the same basic area as the injury I suffered in Melbourne [during the Australian Open],” Nadal announced on Facebook .

He added, “I won’t be playing at Indian Wells or in Miami and the goal going forward is to recover in time for the clay-court season. The tennis ace’s withdrawal from the event was greeted with dismay by Indian Wells tournament director Tommy Haas.

“We are disappointed that Rafa will not be able to compete for the title at this year’s BNP Paribas Open. We wish him all the best for a speedy recovery, and hope to see him back in action at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden next year,” ATP quoted Haas as saying. Nadal has not played a match since this year’s Australian Open, where he retired in the fifth set against Marin Cilic.