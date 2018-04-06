Rabada ruled out of IPL

New Delhi : South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada was on Thursday ruled out of the soon-to-start Indian Premier League (IPL) due to a lower back injury, which may keep him out of action for three months.

Rabada, who was to play for Delhi Daredevils, felt tightness and discomfort during the fourth Test against Australia in Johannesburg with subsequent scans revealing the injury.

Commenting on the injury, Proteas team manager Mohammed Moosajee said: “Kagiso has been diagnosed with a lower back stress reaction which will rule him out of cricket action for up to three months.” “He will need a month’s break from all physical activity before commencing with a rehabilitation programme to get him ready for the series against Sri Lanka in July.”