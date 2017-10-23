R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja recalled for Sri Lanka Test

Mumbai: The Indian spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja been recalled in the 16-member national squad for the three-match Test series against Sri Lanka, beginning November 16 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Ashwin and Jadeja have been named in the Test squad after being overlooked, as per the BCCI’s rotation policy, for three consecutive limited overs series against Sri Lanka, Australia and now New Zealand.

India have been playing non-stop since Champions Trophy in England and the team management has decided to use rotation policy to protect players from fatigue.

Reflecting on the same, National Cricket Selection committee chairman M.S.K. Prasad said that they would continue to monitor the workload of the players and rotate them accordingly.

“Considering the workload and considering the international schedule we have right now, we are definitely rotating

the players. If you see the pattern in which we are selecting the squads, you can clearly see and we will let you know at a appropriate time who is being rotated. One thing is for sure that we are definitely going to rotate and monitor the workload of the players,” M.S.K Prassad said.

Meanwhile, Murali Vijay has also been recalled to the Test squad for the first two matches after having recovered fully from a wrist injury that sent him home from Sri Lanka two months ago. Axar Patel, who was flown in as a replacement for Ravindra Jadeja for the final Test in Pallekele, has been left out.

While Virat Kohli will continue to lead the team, Ajinkya Rahane has been named as his deputy. Meanwhile, the national selection committee also announced the 13-member Board XI Presidential team who will play two-day practice match against Sri Lanka team. Naman Ojha has been handed the responsibility of leading the side as well as wicket keeping.

Sri Lanka are also scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20Is during the tour which spans 37 days.

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan,Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma .

Board XI squad: Naman Ojha (captain and wk), Jiwanjot Singh, Sanju Samson, B Sandeep, Tanmay Aggarwal, Abhishek Gupta, Rohan Prem, Aakash Bhandhari, Jagat Saxena, CV Milind, Avesh Khan, Sandeep warrier , Ravi Kiran.