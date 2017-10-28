PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth into semis of French Open Super Series

Paris: Showcasing a dominant performance in badminton singles encounters, Indian star shuttlers P.V. Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and H S. Prannoy stormed into the semi-finals of the 325,000 dollars French Open Super series here on Friday. In women’s singles, Rio Olympics silver-medalist and second seeded P.V. Sindhu decimated China’s Chen Yufei 21-14, 21-14 to score a straight game victory in a match, which lasted over forty minutes.

The star shuttler will now square off against either Sung Ju Hyun of South Korea or Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in her semis match here at the Pierre de Coubertin Stadium. In men’s singles of the event, Kidambi Srikanth, who was crowned at the Denmark Open champion last week, dumping Shi Yuqi of China, to eye on his fourth Super Series title of the year.

After losing the first set of the game to the Chinese player, Srikanth rebounded in the match to clinch it 8-21, 21-19, 21-9 and reserve his place in the semis. Meanwhile, in another men’s singles match, H S. Prannoy dismantled Jeon Hyeok-jin of South Korea 21-16, 21-16 in a straight set win.

The two young Indian stars will now take on each other in the semi-final round of the Super Series event on Saturday. Ace shuttler Saina Nehwal has already crashed out of the tournament with a 21-9 23-21 trounce to World No. 5, Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the second round.