Pushpender takes bronze

Taichung (Taiwan) : Indian wrestler Pushpender Singh bagged bronze in the boys’ 120 kilogram Freestyle category on the third day of the Junior Asian Championships here on Saturday.

Pushpender defeated Kim Ki Bum 3-2 in a tough play-off to finish on the podium. This is the first medal for India in the boys’ freestyle categories of the ongoing competition.

Khasanboy Rakhimov of Uzbekistan won the gold, defeating Lkhagvagerel Munkhtur of Mongolia by fault in the final. The Uzbek was leading 2-0 when he managed to pin his opponent.