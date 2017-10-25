Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#IndiavsNewZealand
#BiggBoss11
#ElphinstoneStampede
#MannKiBaat
#RyanMurder
#Rohingyas
#GauriLankesh
#TajMahalControversy
#AarushiVerdict
#FIFAU17WorldCup2017
Home / Sports / Pune ODI between India and New Zealand engulfed in corruption scandal

Pune ODI between India and New Zealand engulfed in corruption scandal

— By IANS | Oct 25, 2017 11:04 am
FOLLOW US:

Pune: The second One-Day International (ODI) between India and New Zealand here became embroiled in controversy hours before its start with allegation of corruption against curator Pandurang Salgaoncar.

A television channel claims to have conducted a sting operation in which reporters posing as bookies approached the curator asking for a pitch which will favour the fast bowlers of one of the competing teams.  The curator is seen and heard on camera agreeing to the demands.

“It is a very good pitch on which 337 runs will be chaseable. There is no doubt about it,” Salgaoncar is quoted as saying by India Today.  Salgaoncar and others are also seen walking on the pitch.  “It’s not allowed still we did it. The BCCI observer is also sitting around,” Salgaoncar said.  Salgaoncar represented Maharashtra as a fast bowler from 1971-82. He has also served as selector of the Maharashtra Ranji Trophy team.


Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • Shutting out media sunlight

    The Rajasthan Government could not have anticipated the widespread protests against the ordinance aimed at controlling the reporting and investigation…

  • Discernible anger against BJP

    The prestige connected with winning the ensuing assembly elections particularly in Gujarat being Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state cannot…

  • Simultaneous polls challenging task

    Holding simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and State Assemblies has come into focus once again after the Election Commission favouring…

  • BJP: Get real, deliver vikas

    If the BJP wanted the Tamil film Mersal to banish without a trace at the box-office, then it went about…

  • The challenge for Social Democrats is daunting

    Since the Second World War, the centre-right and centre-left parties have played a crucial role in rebuilding democracy in Western…