Pune City vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2018-19 LIVE streaming! When and where to watch in India, FPJ’s dream 11 prediction
Looking to register a win in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL), FC Pune City will have an uphill task against Bengaluru FC at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune, on Monday. The Stallions, who are languishing at the ninth spot on the table, have been able to pick up just a solitary point from the first two away games. Pune have failed to secure a victory against Bengaluru so far. Pune had bowed out to the same team in the previous edition’s playoffs.
In stark contrast, Bengaluru FC had a roller-coaster run in their debut campaign last season. But, the start under new coach Carles Cuadrat has not been convincing. Bengaluru notched up an impressive victory over defending champions Chennaiyin FC in opener. However, they were held at home by Jamshedpur FC. Bengaluru will look to continue their impressive away form from last season where they won seven out of nine matches.
