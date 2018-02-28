PSL spot-fixing scandal: PCB ban cricketer Shahzaib Hasan for one year

Karachi: The Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Anti-Corruption Tribunal has handed a one-year suspension to cricketer Shahzaib Hasan for his alleged involvement in the spot-fixing scandal that marred the second edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Besides a ban from participating in all forms of cricket, the 28-year-old has also been imposed a fine of Rs 1 million by the two-member tribunal.

The 28-year-old, who represented Karachi Kings last year, was found guilty of breaching three clauses of PCB’s code of conduct for players–for luring cricketers into spot-fixing, not reporting approaches by the bookies on time and hiding information regarding his contacts with the bookies.

After the verdict was pronounced, Hasan’s advocate Kashif Rajwana said that his client was not handed punishment for luring someone to indulge in spot-fixing but for not informing the PCB about breaching timely. Rajwana further informed that Hasan’s suspension would end on March 17, adding that he would decide about appealing against the decision only after consulting his client.

Meanwhile, PCB Legal Adviser Tafsal Zaidi clarified that despite completing his suspension, Hasan would only be able to make a return in international cricket after going through a proper rehabiliation programme.

Earlier in March last year, the PCB had provisionally suspended Hasan and issued a Notice of Charge with immediate effect from participating in all forms of cricket.

The spot-fixing allegations relate to a match between Latif’s team Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi in Dubai in February during the second edition of the PSL.

Earlier on March 6, a three-member tribunal was formed by the PCB to investigate the spot-fixing case allegedly involving Sharjeel Khan and Latif.

Latif and Sharjeel both were handed a ban of five years each last year after they were found guilty of spot-fixing and other violation of the board’s anti-corruption code. However, Sharjeel’s half of the ban was later suspended by the anti-corruption tribunal of the PCB, based on circumstantial evidence.

While fast bowler Mohammad Irfan and all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz were also suspended for twelve and two months, respectively for not reporting the approach from bookies on time, the probe is also ongoing against former Pakistan opener Nasir Jamshed for his alleged role in PSL spot-fixing scandal.