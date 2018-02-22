PSL 2018: Kapil Sharma entertains Pakistan T20 team Peshawar Zalmi, watch video

Karachi: Celebrated Indian comedian Kapil Sharma performed for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Peshawar Zalmi in Dubai on the eve of the third edition of the cricket league.

Sharma made everybody laugh in the light-hearted session as he shared some jokes with renowned names like West Indian bowling all-rounder Darren Sammy, Hasan Ali, all-rounder Haris Sohail, England seamer Chris Jordan and Mohammad Asghar, Kamran Akmal and Mohammad Hafeez.

Peshawar Zalmi enjoy a laughter-filled session with Kapil Sharma https://t.co/N1dfPwczz8 — PeshawarZalmi (@PeshawarZalmi) February 22, 2018

When Sharma asked Zalmi skipper Sammy, “Why do people call you Khan?”, he replied, “It’s because of Afridi. And also, maybe, because I’m from Peshawar.”

Teasing Pakistan wicket-keeper-batsman Kamran Akmal, the comedian said, “You are three brothers; [with] one cousin playing top-level cricket – and you all have kids – it means Pakistan doesn’t need any other family in cricket.” Defending champions Peshawar Zalmi’s owner Javed Afridi said that he wanted to make his team feel relaxed ahead of the action-packed cricket league.

“Kapil Sharma is the best comedian in our region these days and the players had a great time,” the Geo TV quoted Afridi as saying.

The third edition of the PSL will kick-off with Zalmi taking on the newcomers Multan Sultans in the opening game of the tournament at Dubai Cricket Stadium on Thursday. The league will span across Dubai and Sharjah before shifting to Pakistan for the final leg.