PSL 2018: Complete schedule, fixtures, teams, and Timings of Pakistan Super League 3

Some of the top cricketers in the world have headed for Pakistan this month as the T20 Super League swings into action. Brendon McCullum, Kevin Pietersen, Eoin Morgan, Shane Watson, Shakib ul Hasan, Kumara Sangakkara, Alex Hales and Darren Sammy are all involved this year.

There will be a total of six teams competing in the tournament – Peshawar Zalmi, Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators. The tournament will see a total of 30 T20s in group stages with each team facing other teams twice before the playoffs.

The PSL which Pakitan’s answer to the IPL, BBL and others enters it’s third year. The first two editions of the league saw Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi respectively emerge as winners, and each of the remaining four franchises would be anxious to get their hands on the glittering trophy themselves. The league has also been used by the PCB as an opportunity to bring international cricket back to the terror-hit nation, which hasn’t witnessed top Test teams tour the nation since the attack on the Sri Lankan team in 2009.

Here is the full schedule for the upcoming season of Pakistan Super League (All timings according to IST):

February 22, Thursday

Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans, 10:30 PM

February 23, Friday

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators, 5:00 PM

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars, 9:30 PM

February 24, Saturday

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi, 5:00 PM

Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars, 9:30 PM

February 25, Sunday

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United, 5:00 PM

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, 9:30 PM

February 26, Monday

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars, 9:30 PM

February 28, Wednesday

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators, 9:30 PM

March 01, Thursday

Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi, 9:30 PM

March 02, Friday

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings, 5:00 PM

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, 9:30 PM

March 03, Saturday

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators, 5:00 PM

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars, 9:30 PM

March 04, Sunday

Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings, 9:30 PM

March 06, Tuesday

Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans, 9:30 PM

March 07, Wednesday

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators, 9:30 PM

March 08, Thursday

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars, 5:00 PM

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators, 9:30

March 09, Friday

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars, 5:00 PM

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, 9:30 PM

March 10, Saturday

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings, 5:00 PM

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, 9:30 PM

March 11, Sunday

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars, 9:30 PM

March 13, Tuesday

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United, 9:30 PM

March 14, Wednesday

Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars, 9:30 PM

March 15, Thursday

Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings, 5:00 PM

Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United, 9:30 PM

March 16, Friday

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars, 5:00 PM

Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings, 9:30 PM

March 18, Sunday

TBC vs TBC, Qualifier, 9:30 PM

March 20, Tuesday

TBC vs TBC, Eliminator, 7:00 PM

March 21, Wednesday

TBC vs TBC, Eliminator 2, 7:00 PM

March 25, Sunday

TBC vs TBC, Final, 7:00 PM