Pro Kabaddi season 5 becomes most-watched non-cricket event on TV

Mumbai: Pro Kabaddi continued its remarkable run with Season 5 as hundreds of millions tuned in to catch the rivetting Kabaddi action this season. The tournament followed a stellar opening in Hyderabad, and travelled across 12 cities before the finale in Chennai. At the end of Season 5, gross impressions for India’s most watched non-cricketing league stood at 313 million with a watch time of 100 billion minutes.

In 2017 season, Pro Kabaddi finals (26.2 million) surpassed PV Sindhu’s Rio Olympics finals (17.2 million), last year’s Pro Kabaddi finals (15.2 million) as well as the Indian Super League finals (15 million) in average impressions.

The summit showdown of Pro Kabaddi 2017 was just behind Indian Premier League (IPL) finals, which witnessed 39.4 million.

Commenting on the performance of India’s flagship Kabaddi tournament, Sanjay Gupta, MD, Star India said, “India has truly embraced Kabaddi. This season was all about pushing boundaries. With an expanded league, there were 12 teams competing in more than 130 matches, spread across 13 weeks. The love for Kabaddi cutting across geographies and demographics is self-evident. It is very heartening to see this response from millions of fans across the country, which has emphatically re-established Kabaddi’s position as the most watched non-cricket sport synonymous with the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League.”

Earlier, Patna Pirates made it a hat-trick of titles when they thrashed Gujarat Fortunegiants 55-38 to win Pro Kabaddi Season 5.