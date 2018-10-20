Pro Kabaddi League 2018: UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors LIVE streaming! When and where to watch in India, FPJ’s dream 11 tips

In the Pune leg of Pro Kabaddi League 2018 today, UP Yoddha will take on Bengal Warriors in the first match. The match will be played at Pune’s home ground Shree Shiv Chhatrapati sports complex.

After facing three back-to-back losses in last three matches, UP Yoddha will eye a victory in today’s match. After losing three matches out of four, UP will target to win as many matches as they can going forward in the series league after having a bad start. Rishank Devadiga led team has powerful raiders like Shrikant Jadhav and Bhanu Tomar, who can be key players in raiding department against Bengal Warriors. Also the team needs to focus on their team work, the lack of which puts them on the losing side.

Bengal Warriors will aim to keep their winning streak on, as they have not lost any of the two matches they played in the league so far. With victory in today’s match, Bengal Warriors will bag the top spot in Zone B points table. With dominant raiders like Jang Kun Lee and Maninder Singh, it is expected that Bengal will show up a great show today.

Watch Pro Kabaddi League 2018 match on these channels.

The match will be available to watch on Star Sports network. (Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD) from 7:30 PM onwards.

Pro Kabaddi League 2018 UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors match will be live streaming on these apps.

The live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

Here is the dream 11 team for UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors.

Maninder Singh, Jang Kun Lee, Rishank Devadiga, Ran Singh, Bhanu Tomar, Jeeva Kumar and Akram Shaikh.