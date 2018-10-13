Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha LIVE streaming, when and where to watch in India, FPJ’s dream 11 tips

In the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Telugu Titans will take on UP Yoddha in the first match today. The match will be played at Motilal Nehru School of Sports stadium in Sonepat. Both the teams are eyeing their second victory in the tournament.

Telugu Titans made a victorious start in the league after defeating Tamil Thalaivas in the first match by 33-28. The Vishal Bharadwaj led team is high on confidence with raiders like Rahul Chowdhary and Nilesh Salunke. Currently at fifth position in points table in zone B, Titans will look to bag victory today to grab the top position in points table.

On the other hand, UP Yoddha is a powerful squad under the leadership of Rishank Devadiga. UP has played two matches till now in which it bagged one victory against Tamil Thalaivas and one loss against Patna Pirates in a close-fought match. With raiders Bhanu Tomar and Azad Singh, and defenders Jeeva Kumar and Nitesh Kumar, UP can give a tough fight to Titans today.

Watch Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha match on these channels.

The match will be available to watch on Star Sports network. (Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD) from 7:30 PM onwards.

Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha match will be live streaming on these apps.

The live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

Here is the dream 11 tips for Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha.

Rahul Chaudhari, Nilesh Salunke, Abozar Mohajermighani, Vishal Bhardwaj, Rishank Devadiga, Jeeva Kumar and Azad Singh.