Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates: What to expect, players to watch out for

The opening match of the Pro Kabaddi season six is going to start today with the three times defending champions Patna Pirates taking on the Telugu Titans. The tournament is starting with the Chennai tour this time so Telugu Titans will have a pressure to bag victory against the mighty Patna Pirates.

Team analysis

Although the squad of Patna Pirates has changed since the auction of players in PKL 2018, the team follows the leadership of Pardeep Narwal who has cruised the team to three back to back titles. Pardeep Narwal and Rahul Chawdhary will be almost equal in raiding zone, and the performance of rest of the players will decide the result of the match.

Raiders to watch out for

In Patna Pirates, Pardeep Narwal will be definitely in limelight due to his great raiding ability. We have seen many times how he has turned the match with super raids, and he will be the biggest threat to Telugu Titans today. In addition, Deepak Narwal and Surinder Singh have also experienced raiders and can be a great help to Pardeep Narwal. But the victory for Patna Pirates will rely on Pardeep Narwal’s performance.

On the other hand, Telugu Titans has Rahul Chawdhary – the poster boy of Kabaddi- with them in the raiding zone. Rahul has a great ability to gain points through raids, but sometimes his form in the match affect the match. Other than Rahul Chawdhary, Nilesh Salunke is the only raider with great experience in the team. In short, the raiding zone will see the clash of Pardeep Narwal and Rahul Chawdhary.

Defenders to look for

Ravinder Kumar is the top most defender to watch out for. He has proven his skills in earlier seasons of kabaddi. Ravinder is popular for his powerful leg attack, and he is one of the key defenders who can twist the match in Patna Pirate’s favour. While Patna has Rakesh Kumar, Telugu has Rakesh Kumar who hold the key to Telugu’s defence. These are the most experience and powerful defenders who are there in the opening match between Patna Pirates and Telugu Titans.