Pro Kabaddi league 2018 Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha LIVE streaming, FPJ’s dream 11 for Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha

On the second day of the Chennai leg of Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Tamil Thalaivas will play against UP Yoddha today in the second match. Tamil Thalaivas opened their account with a huge victory over Patna Pirates yesterday. This must have added a great confidence to Tamil Thalaivas, as Patna Pirates are the three times defending champions in the league.

Ajay Thakur is a great support to the team who bagged 14 raid points yesterday to outclass Patna Pirates in the match. Tamil Thalaivas ended the first half with 18-point gap to lead 26-8, which changed the course of the match at the start itself.

On the other hand, UP Yoddha have the leadership of former U Mumba champion Rishank Devadiga. His expertise in do-or-die raid is a crucial quality and he is the biggest threat for Tamil Thalaivas today. Plus, the defence of Jeeva Kumar will be a key strength for UP Yoddha today.

Here is the dream 11 prediction of Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha.

Darshan J, Amit Hooda, Ajay Thakur, Manjeet Chhillar, Jeeva Kumar, Rishank Devadiga and Nitesh Kumar.