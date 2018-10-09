The host Tamil Thalaivas will face Telugu Titans on the third day of the Chennai leg of ongoing Pro Kabaddi 2018 tournament. Tamil Thalaivas is playing their third match of the tournament while Telugu Titans is playing their maiden match.

After bagging victory in the first match against Patna Pirates, Tamil Thalaivas lost to UP Yoddha in the second match in a close-fought match. Although Thalaivas lost the match, they showed a great comeback in the match. Leading 18-4 at halftime, U.P. Yoddha were expected to canter to victory but Tamil Thalaivas, led by Ajay Thakur, staged a marvellous fightback to lose by five points at the end by 37-32. Thalaivas has some great players like Sukesh Hegde, Manjeet Chillar, Jasvir Singh and Ajay Thakur who can pose a great challenge against Telugu Titans.

On the other hand, Telugu Titans has Rahul Chaudhari, Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari and Mahender Reddy in the lead which makes Telugu a lot powerful. Rahul Chowdhary is a star raider and he will be the key player for Telugu’s raiding zone. In defence, Nilesh Salunke is in the lead for Telugu Titans.

Watch Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans match on these channels.

The match will be available to watch on Star Sports network. (Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD) from 7:30 PM onwards.

Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans match will be live streaming on these apps.

The live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

Here is the dream team for Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans.

Amit Hooda, Darshan J, Ajay Thakur, Athul MS, Rahul Chaudhari, Sukesh Hegde and D Gopu.