Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors LIVE streaming, when and where to watch in India, FPJ’s dream 11

Tamil Thalaivas will play their last match of the Chennai leg today against Bengal Warriors. Bengal Warriors will be starting their journey in the Pro Kabaddi league 2018 in the match.

Tamil Thalaivas has lost three back-to-back matches in last three days. They started with victory over Patna Pirates but then lost to UP Yoddha, Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls. Manjeet Chillar, Jasvir Singh and Ajay Thakur are some of the most experienced players in the team and they have to find a way to halt the continuous defeats they are currently facing in the tournament.

On the other hand, Bengal Warriors are starting their campaign today. They have a good advantage against Tamil Thalaivas as the latter is on back foot after three consecutive losses in the Pro Kabaddi 2018 tournament. Jang Kun Lee is the most crucial player of Bengal Warriors who has superb raiding skills.

Watch Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors match on these channels.

The match will be available to watch on Star Sports network. (Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD) from 7:30 PM onwards.

Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors match will be live streaming on these apps.

The live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

Here is the dream 11 for Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors.

Ran Singh, Jang Kun Lee, Rakesh Narwal, Manjeet Chillar, Jasvir Singh, Ajay Thakur and Maninder Singh.