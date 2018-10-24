Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddha LIVE streaming! When and where to watch in India, FPJ’s dream 11 tips

Puneri Paltan will end their home leg campaign today with match against UP Yoddha at their home ground at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati sports complex in Pune. Starting with a defeat against Gujarat, Pune came out stronger in their home leg, winning three back-to-back matches.

Being the top team in Zone A points table, Puneri Paltan has won five matches out of nine at present, along with one tie. Pune will seek to end their home leg campaign with a victory against UP Yoddha today. Led by Girish Ernak, Pune shows impressive teamwork by players like Akshay Jadhav, Rajesh Mondal and Nitin Tomar, helping them to outclass opponents.

In today’s match too, Pune will stress on their teamwork to defeat UP Yoddha, the second lowest ranked team in Zone B. Although UP is led by dominant raider Rishank Devadiga, other players are not able to make a mark against opponents. This has led to UP winning only one match out of five they played till now.

Watch Pro Kabaddi League 2018 match between Puneri Paltan and UP Yoddha on these channels.

The match will be available to watch on Star Sports network. (Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD) from 7:30 PM onwards.

Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddha match will be live streaming on these apps.

The live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

Here is the dream 11 team for Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddha.

Rishank Devadiga, Nitin Tomar, Rajesh Mondal, Girish Ernak, Shrikant Jadhav, Shubham Shinde and Bhanu Tomar.