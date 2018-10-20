Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba LIVE streaming! When and where to watch in India, FPJ’s dream 11 tips

Puneri Paltan is set to face U Mumba in their home leg today. Both the Zone A teams will play the match at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati sports complex in Pune. The last match between both the teams ended in a tie.

Puneri Paltan is currently at the top spot in Zone A points table. They are followed by U Mumba. If Pune loses today’s match, they will lose the top spot. Although, Puneri Paltans don’t have big players in their team, their team work always pays off in matches. Even today, they have to rely on their team work against former Pro Kabaddi League champions U Mumba.

Talking about U Mumba, they have not lost a single match in the league so far and is the most successful team in the league at present. Fazel Atrachali led U Mumba has dominant defence as their strength, which is led by the captain Fazel himself. Also raider Siddharth Desai is in great form, who bags maximum points for the team in raiding department. The last match between both the teams ended in a tie, but today’s match is expected to end on one’s victory.

Watch Pro Kabaddi League 2018 match on these channels.

The match will be available to watch on Star Sports network. (Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD) from 7:30 PM onwards.

Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba match will be live streaming on these apps.

The live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

Here is the dream 11 tips for Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba.

Siddharth Desai, Fazel Atrachali, Abhishek Singh, Mohit Balyan, Akshay Jadhav, Girish Ernak and Sandeep Narwal.