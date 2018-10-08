Pro Kabaddi league 2018 Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers LIVE streaming, FPJ’s dream 11 for Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers

Pro Kabaddi League 2018 started with a bang with the first two matches yesterday. While one match amused everyone after defending champions Patna Pirates lost to Tamil Thalaivas, the second match thoroughly entertained the audience with tie between Puneri Paltan and U Mumba.

Today is the second day Chennai leg and Puneri Paltan will face Haryana Steelers in the first match. Puneri Paltan showed great performance against U Mumba yesterday, turning possible defeat into a tie at the end moment. The heroics of Nitin Tomar earned Pune lot of points in the second half, helping them to evade defeat. Today, Pune will look to register their first victory in the tournament.

On the other hand, Haryana Steelers will look to steal victory against Puneri Paltan, with the support of former Patna Pirates’ star raider Monu Goyat. Plus, the experience of Wazir Singh will also help Haryana to a great extent.

The match will be available to watch on Star Sports network. (Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD) from 7:30 PM onwards.

The live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

