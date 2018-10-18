Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Fortunegiants LIVE streaming! When and where to watch in India, FPJ’s dream 11 tips

Today marks the last day of Haryana leg of pro kabaddi league 2018. In the second match, Puneri Paltan will play against Gujarat Fortunegiants at Nehru School of Sports stadium in Sonepat.

With raiders like Rajesh Mondal, Vikas Khatri and Nitin Tomar, Puneri Paltan is a team who has a great raiding attack. They have defeated popular teams in recent matches and they will look to defeat Gujarat Fortunegiants today, which is the last match before the start of Pune leg. It will be a boost of confidence for Pune to depart for their home ground after winning today’s match, and they will aim for the same.

On the other hand, Gujarat Fortunegiants lost their last match to Haryana Steelers. Gujarat team is playing today’s match after a gap of six days and they must have done a lot of improvements in their skills during the rest time. All the players will be eager to register a victory now and their hunger for victory will be visible during the match against Pune.

Watch Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Fortunegiants match on these channels.

The match will be available to watch on Star Sports network. (Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD) from 7:30 PM onwards.

Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Fortunegiants match will be live streaming on these apps.

The live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

Here is the dream 11 tips for Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Fortunegiants.

Rajesh Mondal, Vikas Khatri, Nitin Tomar, Mahendra Rajput, Parvesh Bhainswal, Girish Ernak and Akshay Jadhav.